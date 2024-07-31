BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Two-Party Scam That Keeps the Uniparty in Power
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
106 views • 9 months ago

I was recently asked by Aaron Everitt, co-host of The Truth Tellers Podcast, to write an essay and record myself reading it for a video he would put together. I decided to discuss how the Uniparty holds onto power by scamming the American people into believing that it’s a Two-Party system and there’s no chance of breaking free of that.


If you’d like to Declare Your Independence from both political parties and support a truly independent candidate in Robert F Kennedy Jr for President, consider donating to his campaign at https://jeffdornik.com/kennedy.


Prep With STEAKS... Not Beef Crumbles. Stock up on premium, shelf-stable beef from Freedom First Beef, perfect for long-term storage and ready to eat anytime. Enjoy high-quality, freeze-dried beef cubes today and be prepared for tomorrow. Use code JEFF for 25% off! https://freedomfirstbeef.com

democratdonald trumpkennedyrepublicankamala harrisrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrunipartytwo-party system2024 electionjeff dornik3rd party candidateaaron everitt
