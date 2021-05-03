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'Mary Nell on Ron Wyatt and the Ark of the Covenant REVISED
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72 views • May 03, 2021
Are we going to see ten commandments in our day revealed, as related by Ron Wyatt?
I believe we are. it will be God's gift to mankind before the final judgment!
I believe we are. it will be God's gift to mankind before the final judgment!
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