© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EL MUNDO ESTÁ CONMOCIONADO POR EL DOCUMENTO SPARS 2025-2028
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • April 26, 2021
El mundo está conmocionado por la aparición del documento SPARS 2025-2028. Un simulacro ofrecido por center for health security y la fundación Bill & Melinda, el SPARS es "algo" que podría ocurrir o está ocurriendo, analizamos el documento y facilito enlace para su estudio y análisis.
Original Video from Verdad Oculta https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwOooym7Z5k&;t=210s
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608718139a697a0c4360d2eb
Original Video from Verdad Oculta https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NwOooym7Z5k&;t=210s
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608718139a697a0c4360d2eb
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.