Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Behold, The Bridegroom Cometh
22 views
channel image
breadoflife
Published Yesterday |

Episode 12. "And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:3. Can we be ready to meet the King of Kings? What does the Bible tell us on how to prepare, and what is our duty during the time of preparation?


LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY


The Genes Of Genesis – Part 5 of Genesis Conflict Series by Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/KJ3IgGYf29k


Genesis Conflict – 8 Part Series by Walter Veith on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


Personal Testimony – Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/LETvVezBXio


All The Way My Saviour Leads Me (6 Part Series) – Walter and Sonica Veith Testimony

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


Finding God – Sermon By Walter Veith

https://youtu.be/cMnjjx-pVqY

Keywords
jesusbeholdthe bridegroom cometh

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket