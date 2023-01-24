Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Behold, The Bridegroom Cometh

Episode 12. "And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:3. Can we be ready to meet the King of Kings? What does the Bible tell us on how to prepare, and what is our duty during the time of preparation?
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
The Genes Of Genesis – Part 5 of Genesis Conflict Series by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/KJ3IgGYf29k
Genesis Conflict – 8 Part Series by Walter Veith on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Personal Testimony – Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/LETvVezBXio
All The Way My Saviour Leads Me (6 Part Series) – Walter and Sonica Veith Testimony
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Finding God – Sermon By Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/cMnjjx-pVqY
