Rep. Michael Waltz Calls for European Allies To Uphold Their Promises of Military Aid to Ukraine

09/21/2022 Rep. Michael Waltz: The President and the commander in chief of America absolutely need to make clear the red lines on Russia’s use of tactical nukes, on their use of weapons of mass destruction. Also make a clear demand from the United States to our European allies to deliver their promises of military aid
