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Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 4: Despair to Victory
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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40 views • February 11, 2022

The sense of euphoria among disciples was great and it seemed the time had finally come to establish the kingdom of Israel as thousands lined the road to Jerusalem and shouted for joy. However, all that quickly came to an end at the Passover meal when Jesus told the apostles that he would be betrayed and crucified.

Things got worse as Jesus selected John, James and Peter to go to a private place and pray but they could not stay awake. Then Judas came with soldiers and Jesus allowed Himself to be taken without a fight. What a letdown this must have been as the disciples knew Jesus had supernatural power and could have done something!

By end of the next day Jesus was dead and lying in a grave and the disciples were devastated and without hope. However, all that changed with the resurrection! The men and women who followed Jesus were just like you and I. They had great faith that wavered with different trials and circumstances and the modern church needs to go back to the days of the cross and realize that Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever.

If we are going to make a difference in this world, we need to focus on the resurrected Jesus and let Him work in us through the power of the Holy Spirit. That is our only hope of victory.                                                                                                                                          Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1433.pdf

RLJ-1433 -- MARCH 2, 2014

Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 4: Despair to Victory

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