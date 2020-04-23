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Black Canyon Dog Track
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2 views • April 23, 2020
The Black Canyon Dog Track, just outside of Phoenix, AZ., has been rumored to be a place of murder.
Police and FBI investigations were suddenly closed, and it appears that 650 people may have lost their lives while watching a race and drinking beer...
Police and FBI investigations were suddenly closed, and it appears that 650 people may have lost their lives while watching a race and drinking beer...
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