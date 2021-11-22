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On Abusing The Poor And Needy - Proverbs 22:22-23 (NIV)
22 Do not exploit the poor because they are poor
and do not crush the needy in court,
23 for the Lord will take up their case
and will exact life for life.
Proverbs Club Commentary
When the Wicked abuse the oppressed,
Jesus repays them accordingly.
https://pc1.tiny.us/fvdvucp2
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