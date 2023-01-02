BREAKING-5.4+QUAKE SLAMS CALIFORNIA / RED WORMWOOD-PX SYSTEM BODY LIGHTS UP S.AMERICA-MEXICO / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Jan 1, 2023

BREAKING-5.4+QUAKE SLAMS CALIFORNIA ON CASCADIA FAULTLINE/RED WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODY LIGHTS UP S.AMERICA-MEXICO SKIES WITH ATMOSPHERIC CLOUD TAIL IT CREATED/LARGE CELESTIAL+PX SYSTEM BODIES PASS+PERTURB THE SUN/2023 BIG THINGS COMING/ ARE YOU PREPARED SPIRITUALLY? READ BELOW. Today is now 1/1/23 i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) wha5t NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video: In this video breaking news out of Rio dell California a 5.4 plus size quake hit... as you'll see it was a strong quake in video footage you'll see. More big earthquakes will hit with more very big volcano eruptions globally due to the planet x system effects on earth and due to the mass amounts of radiation coming in from different sources as it will make the earthquake issue grow fast as I suggest anyone living on the west coast be vigilant because you're about to have a earthquake unlike anything you've seen... also anyone on all the coast lines I suggest getting off the coastal areas as soon as you can... what the planet x system will do to coastal areas is horrific and soon big things are coming to the world biblically.. Also you'll see footage caught by a man 2 days ago in south America/Mexico region showing a large red spot in the sky from a planet x system body passing and also what I caught an atmospheric cloud tail reddish in the clouds from the body passing earth even at far distance. Certain planet x system bodies passing earth mess not only with earths ionosphere but the atmosphere and clouds also and can create fiery orange or red or pink and yellow, and mixed fiery cloud tails that come close to the ground...plus you'll see massive planet bodies and large planet x system bodies passing on NASA stereo ahead pictures caught by me... also pictures credited to others from different social media sources of planet x system effects in the sky and objects...plus more...as planet x system objects with other bodies that came into our solar system are messing with the sun horribly and eclipsing the sun almost daily just as the planet x system has been gradually effecting earth and earths solar system since 2002-2007 when the system invaded our solar system... now soon planet x will do its main things soon as it's coming close.... Very soon... is jesus (yeshua) your lord and savior? Humanity is on a countdown clock. The clock Is about Midnight. Please accept jesus as lord before it's too late to do so... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





