North Korea Launches Second Suspected Ballistic Missile This Week

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https://gnews.org/post/p1udg2652
10/09/2022 North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile for the second time this week. The missile landed towards South Korea’s eastern waters and outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone. In the past two weeks, North Korea has launched a total of six missiles