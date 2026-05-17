Church Saints’ rapture May 23 sundown to 24 sundown Pentecost & Tribulation Saints gleanings after?

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). If the rapture takes place on the next high-watch rapture date Pentecost Shavuot from May 23 sundown to May 24 sundown wheat harvest when the Church was birthed, then the lukewarm Christians Tribulation Saints’ martyrdom who are left behind would coincide with the Hebrew practice of the gleaning where a corner of the wheat field was left unharvested so that the poor can collect them.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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