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INTERDEPENDENCE DAY ON GOD & US!
High Hopes
High Hopes
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38 views • July 01, 2022

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET on RUMBLE:


SERGEANT OF ARMS SCALIA-ED!

CAPITOL SECRET POLICE OUTED!

FARMERS PUSH GATES BACK!

TRIBAL RELIGIOUS WARS!


3 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.


➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.


➡ 2. Dump YouTube and subscribe to The Prather Point on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/ThePratherPoint. Streaming LIVE Tuesday & Thursday at 4pm ET.


➡ 3. Visit JeffreyPrather.com and subscribe to my FREE Newsletter.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ali0f-interdependence-day-on-god-and-us.html

Keywords
current eventsgodusdcwashingtonfarmersgatespushbackcapitolsecret policefarmlandjeffrey pratherprather pointinterdependence daysergeant of armstribal religous warsscalia-ed
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