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Biotech Analyst Issues 5G Warning Biden DHS Actively Working To Subvert Talk About 5G - Genetic Editing - 020922
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263 views • February 10, 2022
Thanks to Stew Peters, Rumble. for this video.
5G is becoming the talk of the nation, however this talk could classify you as a domestic terrorist if you keep it up! Karen Kingston joins Stew with some startling new info about the extent of the Biden-Junta's information warfare.
5G is becoming the talk of the nation, however this talk could classify you as a domestic terrorist if you keep it up! Karen Kingston joins Stew with some startling new info about the extent of the Biden-Junta's information warfare.
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