Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn This is the MOST IMPORTANT lesson I learned in 2022
49 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Dec 31, 2022


As 2022 nears its end, Glenn reflects on both the miracles and the tragedies that occurred over the last year. But, more importantly, he shares the biggest and most important lesson he’s learned thus far: You shouldn’t be overwhelmed. Why? Because ‘we’re only fighting one thing,’ he explains. ‘It’s evil.’ But there IS a reason to be optimistic. Listen to this clip to find out why…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GUvMsK3YKuk


Keywords
current eventsmiraclesmost importantevilglenn beckoptimism2022tragedieslessons learned

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket