Glenn This is the MOST IMPORTANT lesson I learned in 2022

Glenn Beck
Dec 31, 2022
As 2022 nears its end, Glenn reflects on both the miracles and the tragedies that occurred over the last year. But, more importantly, he shares the biggest and most important lesson he’s learned thus far: You shouldn’t be overwhelmed. Why? Because ‘we’re only fighting one thing,’ he explains. ‘It’s evil.’ But there IS a reason to be optimistic. Listen to this clip to find out why…
