Space warfare: China creates new "destructive" weapons for "blind" US satellites

Space warfare: China builds ‘destructive’ new weapons to ‘blind’ US satellites.



CHINA is building "destructive missiles and lasers" that "blind" US satellites, increasing tensions between the two superpowers, an intelligence report has suggested.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has published an annual report analyzing potential threats. The document states that Beijing’s new space weaponry would rival, if not exceed, current US machinery in forthcoming years.

The paper added: “Beijing continues to train its military space elements and field new destructive and non-destructive ground and space-based anti-satellite weapons.

“China has already fielded ground-based ASAT missiles intended to destroy satellites in LEO and ground-based ASAT lasers probably intended to blind or damage sensitive space-based optical sensors on LEO satellites.”

The report also stated China will organize investigative missions to the moon to set up a robotic research station.

Beijing will “continue its whole-of-government efforts to spread China’s influence, undercut that of the United States, drive wedges between Washington and its allies and partners, and foster new international norms that favor the authoritarian Chinese system.”

“China will maintain its major innovation and industrial policies because Chinese leaders see this strategy as necessary to reduce dependence on foreign technologies, enable military advances, and sustain economic growth and thus ensure the CCP’s survival.”

The report comes amid growing tensions between the two countries, with China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian having recently warned the US "not to play with fire on the Taiwan issue”.

The warning was a response to the US’ updated guidelines with Taiwan which encourages cooperation between the two nations.

Mr. Zhao added: “Immediately stop any form of US-Taiwan official contacts, cautiously and appropriately handle the matter, and not send wrong signals to Taiwan independence forces so as not to subversively influence and damage Sino-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

Washington’s new guidelines enable US officials to meet with counterparts from Taiwan more freely.