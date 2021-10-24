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Uttar Pradesh's 200M Citizens Eradicated Covid Pretty Much This Way With $5 Kits
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44 views • October 24, 2021
See the Uttar Pradesh victory over Covid Delta Variant in ZeroHedge. Uttar Pradesh's 200M Citizens Eradicated Covid Pretty Much This Way With $5 Kits.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/indias-ivermectin-blackout-secret-revealed
In 2020, I survived Covid almost the same way as they are doing now in Uttar Pradesh.
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/indias-ivermectin-blackout-secret-revealed
In 2020, I survived Covid almost the same way as they are doing now in Uttar Pradesh.
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