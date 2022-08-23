X22 REPORT Ep. 2856b - Fly Eagle Fly, Transparency Brings Accountability, News About To Unlock

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2856b - August 22, 2022
Fly Eagle Fly, Transparency Brings Accountability, News About To Unlock
The [DS] is panicking, they are very low on ammunition, the election fraud evidence is continually being produced, people know the elections were rigged. The [DS] is now reacting to everything the patriots are doing, this is out of fear and panic. Trump sends message and USSS Eagle is on deck. Trump wants everything transparent because transparency brings accountability. News is about to unlock, red October, iron eagle.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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