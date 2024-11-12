PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP ☈ JESUS CHRIST IS OUR SAVIOR

‼️ PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP 🇺🇲





On Monday, news broke of a controversial billboard in St. Louis County, Mo., that featured an image of President Trump and a bible verse that has created some confusion. As of this publishing, the giant message has already been removed by DDI Media, which owned the billboard.





The electronic billboard on Interstate 170 read “Make the Gospel great again” and “The Word became flesh…” — the opening to John 1:14, which has some drivers believing that whoever paid for the advertisement, which DDI has not revealed, was equating Trump to Jesus Christ.





Sherri Chisholim told KMOV in St. Louis: “I didn’t know what to make of it. I didn’t know what message it was trying to send, but I felt like it was somewhat offensive. I didn’t know if they were trying to equate Donald Trump to Jesus.”





The entirety of John 1:14 reads, “The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.”





John 1:1 states that the Word was with God at the beginning of the world and after it “became flesh,” it was known as Jesus. In John 1:29, John testifies for Jesus, saying, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!” Some believe this billboard was meant to suggest that Trump is the second coming of Christ.





A Facebook page titled Make The Gospel Great Again, which appeared to take credit for the billboard in a since-deleted post, also features an “About” section that read, “We believe God has given American Christians His earthly messenger — Donald J. Trump. We follow his words in faith each day!”





The mission statement goes on to read, “MGGA exists to help spread the truth of God’s great champion on earth — President Donald Trump. The Lord anointed Mr. Trump to bless America, and we live out our faith by following him. Donald Trump has already won many victories for Jesus by stopping abortions, telling the truth, proving that the real racists are not white, and fighting against the liberal media and their War on Christians! … MGGA will work tirelessly to remind Christians to be loyal to President Trump and trust him in all circumstances. As Proverbs 3:5 reminds us, ‘Trust him with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.'”





Proverbs 3:5 tells Christians to trust the Lord “with all your heart.”





In a post attempting to clarify the billboard’s message, the group wrote that it did not mean to equate Trump with Jesus. It does, however, make a point to say that President Trump is a “messenger.” It also says its page will be taken down due to the backlash that was received.





A statement provided by DDI Media to Yahoo Lifestyle reads: “A recent billboard with an image of President Trump has been removed because of its political nature and the fact that it did not disclose the sponsoring organization. The ad did not meet our requirements for political ads and was taken down just a few days after it was placed. It is our policy to not disclose the identity of an advertiser without their authorization.”





Make the Gospel Great Again did not immediately respond to Yahoo Lifestyle’s requests for comment.