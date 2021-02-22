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Ep.210-Part 2 | Conversations - Film director and Producer Mark Sutherland on vision, current affairs and more
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68 views • February 22, 2021
#Adrian #MarkSutherland #health
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
This is apart 2 for those of you coming from YouTube part 1.
To watch the complete episode from the beginning:
Webpage with all links and Podcast:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/02/21/ep-210-conversations-art-director-and-producer-mark-sutherland-on-vision-current-affairs-and-more/
Film director and Producer and my dear friend Mark Sutherland and I have a very long and interesting conversation. The initial conversation is about two of his short films and how, against many odds, he was able to produce that because he would not let go of his vision and his dream and kept searching for solutions.
As the conversation evolved we covered a wide variety of subject matter from current affairs, health, the abandonment of people by various churches and religions in the current "crisis”, and more.
If you'd like to watch Mark's films, and I would encourage you to do so, you can find them here:
https://www.marksutherland.org/
or here:
The Iris Echo:
https://vimeo.com/237076676/237076676
Between Lambs and Lions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hMQbvJP6HM&;t=368s
You can read about Mark here:
https://www.marksutherland.org/about/
From that page:
Mark had three productions in the 2014 London Sci-Fi Film Festival. Teaming up with Hughie Philips of Mind’s Eye, Mark produced “Always the Sun”, directed by Rob McLellan. “Always the Sun” made it into the top 10 selection, along with another wonderful Sci-Fi short, “Mouse X”, directed by Justin Tagg, that Mark built the set for. ‘ABE’ also screened at the Festival.
Mark regularly appears on the Christian network Revelation TV “Politics Today” programme and is lauded as a valued and widely followed commentator on American culture and politics from both sides of the Atlantic.
The two channels with great satire, n my opinion:
#AwakenWithJp
https://www.youtube.com/user/AwakenWithJP/videos
#WhatsHerFace
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
Conversations:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTwqwEhUtKg&;list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jlJEdMvpXi2ccPJbUEGv9y
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
This is apart 2 for those of you coming from YouTube part 1.
To watch the complete episode from the beginning:
Webpage with all links and Podcast:
https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/2021/02/21/ep-210-conversations-art-director-and-producer-mark-sutherland-on-vision-current-affairs-and-more/
Film director and Producer and my dear friend Mark Sutherland and I have a very long and interesting conversation. The initial conversation is about two of his short films and how, against many odds, he was able to produce that because he would not let go of his vision and his dream and kept searching for solutions.
As the conversation evolved we covered a wide variety of subject matter from current affairs, health, the abandonment of people by various churches and religions in the current "crisis”, and more.
If you'd like to watch Mark's films, and I would encourage you to do so, you can find them here:
https://www.marksutherland.org/
or here:
The Iris Echo:
https://vimeo.com/237076676/237076676
Between Lambs and Lions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hMQbvJP6HM&;t=368s
You can read about Mark here:
https://www.marksutherland.org/about/
From that page:
Mark had three productions in the 2014 London Sci-Fi Film Festival. Teaming up with Hughie Philips of Mind’s Eye, Mark produced “Always the Sun”, directed by Rob McLellan. “Always the Sun” made it into the top 10 selection, along with another wonderful Sci-Fi short, “Mouse X”, directed by Justin Tagg, that Mark built the set for. ‘ABE’ also screened at the Festival.
Mark regularly appears on the Christian network Revelation TV “Politics Today” programme and is lauded as a valued and widely followed commentator on American culture and politics from both sides of the Atlantic.
The two channels with great satire, n my opinion:
#AwakenWithJp
https://www.youtube.com/user/AwakenWithJP/videos
#WhatsHerFace
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMZjeadL0c2PSix1Gr7mqKw
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
Conversations:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTwqwEhUtKg&;list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jlJEdMvpXi2ccPJbUEGv9y
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
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