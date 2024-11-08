© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Título Original: "Greatest Act of Brand Suicide" - How Disney Destroyed Its' Reputation & Lost $200 Billion in Value
Publicado em YT, 28 de Novembro de 2023
Créditos: Valuetainment
Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFYMbxtfhx0
Descrição Original do Autor:
1 074 095 vues 28 nov. 2023
Patrick Bet-David, Tom Ellsworth and Vincent Oshana are joined by The Daily Wire co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing as they discuss Disney's left-wing politics costing the company $200 billion in value and the effect of the loss on Walt Disney Company shareholders.
