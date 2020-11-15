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US ELECTION 2020 THE MOST BLATANT AND OBVIOUS ELECTORAL FRAUD IN HISTORY
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30 views • November 15, 2020
TheCrowhouse


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SMOKING GUN VOTE FRAUD CAUGHT ON CNN!:
http://thephaser.com/2020/11/smoking-gun-vote-fraud-caught-on-cnn/

"Operation Scorecard" CIA-run vote theft software was running in EVERY swing state... "glitches" switched votes from Trump to Biden:
https://distributednews.com/472581.html

Steve Bannon Discussing "Scorecard" Software:
https://video.parler.com/qE/e7/qEe7H844aTxv.mp4

Steve Bannon's lawyers quit after he "calls for beheading" of Dr Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/uknews/steve-bannon-s-lawyers-quit-after-he-calls-for-beheading-of-dr-fauci-and-fbi-director-christopher-wray/ar-BB1aLxUk?ocid=msedgntp

MSNBC cuts away from Trump's address after he "again falsely declares election victory":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIT9MD8ynQU

Criminal NY Governor Declares New Fascist "COVID Rules":
https://patriotrising.com/criminal-ny-governor-declares-new-fascist-covid-rules/

NY State Bar Passes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendation:
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/11/07/state-bar-passes-mandatory-covid-19-vaccination-recommendation/?kw=State%20Bar%20Passes%20Mandatory%20COVID-19%20Vaccination%20Recommendation&;utm_source=email&utm_medium=enl&utm_campaign=newsroomupdate&utm_content=20201107&utm_term=nylj&fbclid=IwAR3YoOX5k2OdNpFJgHft1bJatVXRtYvOVYSS1JbaNJYbdWfIV70eQfRy8Jw&slreturn=20201008202344

UK - Compulsory vaccination for Covid-19 and human rights law:
https://committees.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/9253/html/?fbclid=IwAR2nXN0lCIGGk-4pkXEFPUr1Cuc7otN7y_rkwdIgp8orDsgOaLR05y4htcs

RESET 2020 The Festival Vibe Is Thriving In The Region:
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/AK2011/S00118/reset-2020-the-festival-vibe-is-thriving-in-the-region.htm

US election: Pressure grows on Donald Trump to go quietly:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/us-election-pressure-grows-on-donald-trump-to-go-quietly/ar-BB1aOvQF?ocid=msedgntp

Massive protests underway in Leipzig (Germany) opposing the new COVID19 lockdown!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jsQLC4isXQlc/

Serbian Warning: What Happened When Their Elections Were Stolen in 2000:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=748_YY0TB6E

AUSTRALIA COPS FOR COVID TRUTH PROJECT:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ugcNFWpULCNm/

Police Blow Whistle on Coronavirus Deception:
https://cairnsnews.org/2020/11/02/police-blow-whistle-on-coronavirus-deception/

COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
trumpvaccinationbidenthecrowhousefraudmachinevotesus election 2020softwareballotscovid-19operation scorecardwater marks
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