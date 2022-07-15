Mark Grenon: Using Chlorine Dioxide To Aid Body In Healing Landed Me & Sons In Jail

Mark Grenon and his sons were arrested outside US jurisdiction in Colombia for the "crime" of aiding people in healing through the use of Chlorine Dioxide and preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For more than two years, they have been in prison without conviction and without trial with the US government using our money to arrest them and to keep them locked up. His sons have been moved to the states while he remains in Colombia. He joins me in this incredible episode to give hope to those who are sick and those in need of a Savior from sin. Don't miss this interview from the Colombian prison where Mark is being held, and share it with your friends!

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