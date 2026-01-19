My Video Made the TV News in NC - County Responds, Officer Disappears? - The Civil Rights Lawyer

There is a only a couple of things that "government" is actually good at!

One of them is LYING through their criminal teeth!





Until these #Criminal "Public Servants" are sentenced to long stretches in prison for their unlawful conduct, nothing changes!





These are Corporate entities murdering Americans and their dogs!

This is NOT your "government." It's a for-profit corporation





original video:

My Video Made the TV News in NC - County Responds, Officer Disappears?

https://youtu.be/iwUiPo2bmNQ