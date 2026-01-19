BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
My Video Made the TV News in NC - County Responds, Officer Disappears? - The Civil Rights Lawyer
America at War
America at War
155 followers
0
117 views • 1 day ago

There is a only a couple of things that "government" is actually good at!

One of them is LYING through their criminal teeth!


Until these #Criminal "Public Servants" are sentenced to long stretches in prison for their unlawful conduct, nothing changes!


These are Corporate entities murdering Americans and their dogs!

This is NOT your "government." It's a for-profit corporation


original video:

My Video Made the TV News in NC - County Responds, Officer Disappears?

https://youtu.be/iwUiPo2bmNQ

politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
