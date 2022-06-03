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GOD Family Nation & Janet Phelan: Connecting the Dots (Covid 19 and the Secret Water Lines)
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99 views • June 03, 2022
People can be as sick as their secrets! Join the conversation as we connect the dots and expose these secrets. Find out who is being targeted, how to fight back, The "WHO" World Order and more...
At the Breaking Point of History: How Decades of U.S. Duplicity Enabled the Pandemic: https://trineday.myshopify.com/products/at-the-breaking-point-of-history-how-decades-of-u-s-duplicity-enabled-the-pandemic
For more visit our website:
https://godfamilynation.org/
Join our news channel:
https://t.me/gfn_news
2 True 4 YouTube:
https://godfamilynation.org/caduceus-...
Email us:
[email protected]
At the Breaking Point of History: How Decades of U.S. Duplicity Enabled the Pandemic: https://trineday.myshopify.com/products/at-the-breaking-point-of-history-how-decades-of-u-s-duplicity-enabled-the-pandemic
For more visit our website:
https://godfamilynation.org/
Join our news channel:
https://t.me/gfn_news
2 True 4 YouTube:
https://godfamilynation.org/caduceus-...
Email us:
[email protected]
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