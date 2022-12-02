Events of the First Year of the Tribulation 12/02/2022

Pastor Stan explains
what will happen on Earth if the Four Seals has been opened. The First Four
Seals represents the First Four Horses that would be loosed on the Earth. If
the Tribulation has started, we can expect nothing less than War!
00:00 - The First Four Seals – War
07:56 - What are the “White Robes”
10:16 - Who are the Overcomers
11:29 - China increase Nuclear Warheads
14:02 - China drops Mystery package in Orbit
18:32 - USA and Israel prepare to strike Iran
20:00 - The Devil’s Playbook
25:40 - Watchmen Package
27:51 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.