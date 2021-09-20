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ИЗРАИЛЬ - полигон для вакцинофашистов. Что на самом деле там происходит
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2204 views • September 20, 2021
Беседа со специалистом из Израиля Эллой Навэ. Элла - бакалавр биологии и магистр эпидемиологии. Благодаря таким общественным активистам мир имеет возможность знать, что происходит в самом Израиле - в государстве, выбранном в качестве одного из исследовательских полигонов для своих вакцин, компанией Pfizer.
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