THROWBACK: Ex-CIA officer exposes 'war on drugs' as population control scam - John Stockwell

THROWBACK: Ex-CIA officer exposes 'war on drugs' as population control scam

The White House, George Bush, and top officials were deeply involved in drug smuggling and providing protection, John Stockwell says.

According to him:

➡️ Big bankers launder drug money and profit from the system

➡️ Government "fends off investigations" to protect the real culprits

💬 "Between commercial television and lots of crack, you can take a lot of the guts out of society," Stockwell concludes.

As for now, the Trump administration is using the so-called "war on drugs" to justify its military presence in the Caribbean. The campaign was launched in September with a deadly US strike on a small open boat—killing 11 people allegedly involved in drug trafficking.