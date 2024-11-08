Occupied America Coming to an End | Laws and Orders W/Derek Johnson | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 26

Occupied America Coming to an End | Laws and Orders W/Derek Johnson





- Election night conversation with Derek Johnson





- Dot connecting at the highest levels of military laws and orders





- Derek explains just how it is that Donald Trump has been the Commander in

Chief over these past recent years





- Just why and how this had to take as long as it has as the nation having been

exposed to such tyranny and lawlessness





- How is it that Donald Trump is in fact a wartime President





- 45-47 the significance of the dash (-)





- National emergency and wartime since 1979





- US will no longer be an occupied nation





- The Butler assignation attempt may not have been what you think





- Advises American people Military and Trump has this under control in this Military operation – be calm through the upcoming weeks/months





- If the courts are needed in the election – can we have confidence in this?





- DOD Directive of Military using lethal force has been misunderstood by many

popular podcasters





- What is in 11.3 in the law of war manual – how has this been used





- Continuity of Government and the burial of Joe Biden





- We are essentially under martial law





- Victory is just around the corner as the operation concludes in its final phase





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com