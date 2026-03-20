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Sanctuary Laws Under Fire & Gas Prices About to Explode | West Coast Policy Crisis
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
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The federal government is moving legislation that could override sanctuary policies across the country, and Washington State could be directly affected. If the Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act (H.R. 7640) becomes law, states that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement could lose federal funding and face legal challenges.

At the same time, the Department of Health and Human Services has issued guidance stating that parents cannot lose custody of their children simply for refusing to affirm a child’s gender identity, warning states not to interpret child abuse laws in ways that violate parental rights.

These federal moves come as the West Coast faces additional political and economic developments.

Oregon lawmakers have just wrapped up their 2026 legislative session, dealing with budget pressures and policy changes across transportation, taxes, and regulation. �

Ground News +1

Meanwhile California could soon see another major spike in gasoline prices as refinery closures reduce fuel supply. The shutdown of facilities such as the Valero refinery in Benicia and other refinery reductions could remove a significant portion of California’s refining capacity, potentially driving fuel costs higher across the region. �

Yahoo Finance +1

Because West Coast fuel markets are interconnected, changes in California energy supply often impact Washington and Oregon fuel prices as well.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down:

• The federal push to end sanctuary policies

• How Washington State could be impacted

• The HHS warning on parental rights and child custody

• What just happened during Oregon’s 2026 legislative session

• Why California gas prices could spike again

• How these policies could affect the entire West Coast


#sanctuarystates #sanctuarylaws #immigrationpolicy #HR7640 #federalvsstate #constitution #statesrights #parentalrights #HHS #childcustody #washingtonstate #oregonpolitics #californiapolitics #westcoastnews #gasprices #fuelcrisis #refineryshutdown #costofliving #inflation #policyanalysis #localgovernment #federaloverreach #currentevents 

Keywords
cost of living crisisleft coast newswashington state politicssanctuary stateswest coast newshr 7640federal vs state lawimmigration policy usaparental rights custodyhhs child welfareoregon legislative session 2026california gas pricesrefinery closures
Chapters

0:00Introl

0:57HR7640

2:14WA State

4:11OR Legislation

5:15CA Fuel Prices

6:48Closing Summary / Question for Viewers

9:02End Screen

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