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LA QUINTA COLUMNA EXPLAINS WHAT EXACTLY IS THE 'BRAIN TSUNAMI' THAT NEVER ISOLATED SARS-COV-2 WILL CAUSE (PART 1)
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151 views • July 09, 2021
More info: https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/brain-tsunami.html
La Quinta Columna was featured in the Argentine program 'Palabras y Verdades' (Words and Truths) of Canal 7 Salta.
As in all the interviews he has given for the different Hispanic countries, the biostatistician Ricardo Delgado has made a summary of the findings he has made together with Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of collaborators that accompany him.
In this particular interview, La Quinta Columna has made special emphasis in explaining what exactly is the brain tsunami that will cause the alleged SARS-CoV-2 and of which the media warns so much.
Orwell City has gathered the information and brought it into English as quickly as possible.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
La Quinta Columna was featured in the Argentine program 'Palabras y Verdades' (Words and Truths) of Canal 7 Salta.
As in all the interviews he has given for the different Hispanic countries, the biostatistician Ricardo Delgado has made a summary of the findings he has made together with Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of collaborators that accompany him.
In this particular interview, La Quinta Columna has made special emphasis in explaining what exactly is the brain tsunami that will cause the alleged SARS-CoV-2 and of which the media warns so much.
Orwell City has gathered the information and brought it into English as quickly as possible.
If you like my videos and the content I post everyday on Orwell City, consider donating a small amount. Your support is always more than appreciated: https://donorbox.org/orwell-city
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