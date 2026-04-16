The Khazarian Mafia & The City of London: The Forbidden History They Hid From You

Before the Federal Reserve. Before the City of London became the banking capital of the world. Before Zionism was weaponized. There was a story they never taught you in school.





In this War Report, John Michael Chambers reads from a forbidden history — one tracing an incredibly evil society that emerged around 1200 A.D. The Khazarian Mafia. A king and his inner circle practicing ancient Babylonian black magic, Baal worship, and child sacrifice. In return, their god promised them power over the world and all its riches.





By 800 A.D., the Russians led an invasion and conquered them — demanding the Khazarian king choose one of three Abrahamic religions for his people. He chose Judaism. But only pretended. The sacrifices continued.





Then they invaded England. Murdered King Charles I. Launched the British Empire. Set up the City of London as the banking capital of Europe. By 1913, the globalist cartel — run by the Rothschilds and the Khazarian Mafia — owned the Federal Reserve. The Zionist movement? Organized by the same cartel to create continual wars in Palestine.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.