This is why I left California. It is 100 times worse now than when I left - now they let these Gang Bangers use brass knuckles in OC to attack innocent people and then they arrest the victim.
195 views
•
Published a day ago
•
California is going down. Pretty Boy Newsom and his Old Hag Drunk Aunt have ruined the State.
Keywords
gangstyrannyinjustice
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos