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Attacks Have Ramped Up w/ Special Guest Ray Bergman of Innocence Redeemed
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32 views • February 11, 2022
Attacks from the enemy against the people of God have ramped up in very noticeable ways. On this special episode of Just Praise Him Radio, my good friend Ray Bergman joins me and we discuss how Accidents, injuries, illnesses and strife are on the rise. Traps and snares. Attacks on Finances. This is a special episode of Just Praise Him Radio to alert you to this development and offer suggestions.
Links to prayers are available on Ray's blog here (Innocence Redeemed):
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2022/02/11/new-podcast-attacks-have-ramped-up/
Subscribe to Ray's podcast:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/innocenceredeemed
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Email Glynda:
[email protected]
Links to prayers are available on Ray's blog here (Innocence Redeemed):
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2022/02/11/new-podcast-attacks-have-ramped-up/
Subscribe to Ray's podcast:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/innocenceredeemed
https://rbergma29.podbean.com/
Glynda Lomax is a popular Christian author, blogger, podcaster and YouTuber¬¬, who has walked through numerous wilderness experiences and frequently teaches on subjects relating to spiritual warfare. She is the host of Just Praise Him Radio with Glynda Lomax, a weekly podcast on Podbean.com, discussing the Bible and encouraging others to a closer walk with Christ. Her prophetic word website, www.justpraisehim.today, spiritually feeds thousands of Christians around the world each day. Glynda resides in Ozark Mountains of Arkansas with her two very bossy dogs where she is often planning her next book. All of her books are available on www.justpraisehim.today or amazon.com.
Write to her at: POB 60, Glencoe, AR 72539-0060
You can find more by Glynda at:
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/
https://www.justpraisehimtoday.podbean.com/
Email Glynda:
[email protected]
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