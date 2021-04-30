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CRT & The Cult of Antiracism
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24 views • April 30, 2021
On today’s episode we’re going to be going over some of the latest news concerning Critical Race Theory, the Marxist ideology that has been sweeping through our educational system, and how it is about to face its day in court.
CRT and the cult of Antiracism is not only affecting the world around us, but it is probably the biggest problem facing the Church in the last 100 years.
We’re going to be diving back into Voddie Baucham’s book today, Fault Lines, The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism’s Looming Catastrophe, as we unpack the religious nature of CRT and why it has formed an actual cult that has infiltrated the Christian Church.
If you want to purchase Voddie Baucham’s book, you can use our Amazon affiliate link:
https://amzn.to/3snARQS
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
CRT and the cult of Antiracism is not only affecting the world around us, but it is probably the biggest problem facing the Church in the last 100 years.
We’re going to be diving back into Voddie Baucham’s book today, Fault Lines, The Social Justice Movement and Evangelicalism’s Looming Catastrophe, as we unpack the religious nature of CRT and why it has formed an actual cult that has infiltrated the Christian Church.
If you want to purchase Voddie Baucham’s book, you can use our Amazon affiliate link:
https://amzn.to/3snARQS
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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