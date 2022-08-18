Liz Cheney Gets Trumped | Michael Knowles [Clip]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Michael Knowles: Liz Cheney Gets Trumped | Ep. 1069 [Clip]
Liz Cheney gets destroyed (with facts and logic), LA election officials raise eyebrows after shutting down the effort to recall a Soros-installed DA, and CBS gets caught spreading fake news about the Mar-a-Lago raid.
See the full episode:
https://rumble.com/v1gc6f1-liz-cheney-gets-trumped-ep.-1069.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6