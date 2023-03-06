Feds & Schools Use "Suicide" Programs to Groom Kids

The federal government is funding various programs including through schools that, under the guise of combatting "suicide," are grooming children for the LGBT agenda and encouraging gender confusion, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From a "suicide hotline" that promotes gender madness to the Trevor Project that encourages every sort of perversion imaginable, the Deep State grooming has become ubiquitous, and nobody dares speak out because it supposedly involves suicide. And yet, the real causes of depression and suicidality among young people are exactly the sort of schemes that the feds and the schools are promoting: godlessness, paganism, immorality, nihilism, destruction of identity, and more.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com