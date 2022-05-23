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Cepher: Answers for our Time with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Jessica Knock: 6th May 2022
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63 views • May 23, 2022
The very first broadcast with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon Founder and Publisher of Cepher Publishing Group with Jessica Knock of "Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts as they look at world events through a biblical lense and in depth discussion.
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