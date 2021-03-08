Jesus said, die to self to produce (Jn.12: 23-26)

Jesus said, die to yourself, produce much fruit





Jesus answered them, “The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified. Truly, truly I say to you, unless a grain of wheat falls into the ground and dies, it remains alone. But if it dies, it bears much fruit. He who loves his life will lose it. And he who hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life. If anyone serves Me, he must follow Me. Where I am, there will My servant be also. If anyone serves Me, the Father will honor him. (Jn. 12:23-26)





The time has come for Jesus to transition to his glorification. Soon to transition from his earthly life to death on the Cross.





He said, “…except a grain of wheat falls into the ground and dies, it remains alone. But if it dies, it bears much fruit.” Jesus used the analogy of a grain for wheat. That grain must “die” by being placed in the ground, where the outer shell decomposes or rots. Once that grain “dies”, the inner life of that seed can come alive, and start producing. It might produce a huge plant, and abundant fruit, and lots more seeds over many productive seasons. But unless it “dies”, it remains as only that one tiny grain of wheat --- alone.





Jesus, by willingly sacrificing his life on the Cross, made a way of eternal salvation and abundant life on earth available to all people everywhere throughout time. The Son of God, giving up his one earthly life, made a blessed life on earth, and eternal life with him in heaven possible for multitudes who came after.





Jesus said further, “He who loves his life will lose it. He who hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life. If anyone serves Me, he must follow me.”





Jesus lays down a choice before each one of us. A choice to lay down ours lives in this world, in exchange for the better one he offers. To see this life, with its sin and corruption, its lawlessness and absence of true love. To see this life for what it is, and be willing to sacrifice that life, in exchange for the superior one he offers us while we’re still on this earth --- and then for eternity in heaven.





So, your life “alone” apart from Jesus and his will, or dyeing to that life to become a “seed” that produces much fruit, and many more fruit-bearing “seeds”.





And finally, Jesus said, “If anyone serves me, the Father will honor him.” God, our Heavenly Father, honors our decision to truly give all of ourselves to serve Him on the earth.





Jesus invites us to follow His lead. To follow him. To give up our own will in exchange for his far superior one. And in the doing, produce much fruit, live a blessed life, and live with him forever in Paradise.





---Beverly Nickles