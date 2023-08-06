Spiritual authority must stand strong in Bible Doctrine!

1Thess lesson #119. The gift of pastor-teacher is not for a weak-minded man, especially the men who operate in people pleasing skills. Titus was a great example of a strong and accurate teacher. There are many misconceptions about spiritual leadership, this current series should help enlighten anyone confused about that title.
