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The Heart Asks
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7 views • November 05, 2020
This film is a story of Spiritual Awakening, following the journey through life to realise who you are and why you are here.
The film began as a series of videos I made as a means of processing my experiences, following the loss of my partner. But after some time the story I wanted to tell came to light. With this story I try to express the huge significance of what happened, and also to share some of the things I learned from the experience.
The film began as a series of videos I made as a means of processing my experiences, following the loss of my partner. But after some time the story I wanted to tell came to light. With this story I try to express the huge significance of what happened, and also to share some of the things I learned from the experience.
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