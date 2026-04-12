Leaking Veins + Stage 4 Cancer + Dropping Weight Like Crazy The Real Cause According to Dr. Wallach

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In this powerful call, Dr. Joel Wallach breaks down exactly why so many stage 4 cancer patients experience leaking veins and rapid, uncontrollable weight loss (cancer cachexia). If you or a loved one is dealing with stage 4 cancer, leaking veins, severe weight loss, or wasting away, this may be the most important video you watch today.Dr. Wallach explains the real underlying issues and shares his aggressive “big hammer” nutritional approach to support the immune system, help stop the weight loss, and give the body the raw materials it needs.What Dr. Wallach recommends in this call:Slender Effect shake (made with heavy whipping cream or half & half + eggs) – twice daily to help maintain or regain weight

Healthy Brain and Heart Pack – for immune and cellular repair support https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-brain-and-heart-pak-2-0.html

Z Radical (with fucoidan) – 2 oz per day https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/zradical-trade-32-fl-oz-1.html?sku=3026

Beyond Tangy Tangerine 2.0 (BTT) – 8 tablets daily for massive antioxidant support https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/2point0-tablets.html?sku=USYG100077

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This is a no-fluff, straight-to-the-point live call with Dr. Wallach that thousands of people search for when facing terminal or advanced cancer symptoms.





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Always consult with your doctor before starting any new supplement protocol. Get the full Youngevity product line Dr. Wallach recommends here:

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to order or speak with a distributor: (800) 212-2613

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