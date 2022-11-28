Alien 3 - The Gun (1992, Arcade)

Alien 3 - The Gun is a rail-shooter developed and published by Sega. It was only released in the arcades.

Alien 3 - The Gun is loosely based on the movie Alien 3. You play one (or two, respectively) unknown colonial marine(s) who investigate the spaceship Sulaco and then later the prison and foundry facility on Fiorina "Fury" 161 from the movie. While the film only featured a single alien, the locations in the game are overrun with aliens of all types.

You are equipped with a pulse rifle. It has infinite ammo and rapid fire, but the gun will overheat if you hold down fire for too long. In this case, you need release the trigger for a short moment. There is a limited supply of bombs available which damage all enemies on screen. You can find health items and special weapons with limited ammo, e.g. a flamethrower, during the game.