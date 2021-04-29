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Children of Satan
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45 views • April 29, 2021
Children of Satan [2017] is meant to be a basic overview of seedline doctrine as found in the King James Version Bible. This unique Covenant Gathering broadcast has the distinction of being CPM's flagship livestream which was also simulcast across the pond through Euro Folk Radio. This aired version contains the full audio of Pastor Visser's lecture proving the seduction of Eve by Satan from a distinctive perspective.
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