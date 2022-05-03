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EMERGENCY MONDAY BROADCAST: Under Biden’s Direction, Zelensky Regime Conducting Mass Arrests, Torture, Killings of Online Critics of The War – FULL SHOW 5/2/22
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252 views • May 03, 2022
The Democratic Party is OPENLY running Ukraine, bragging how they plan to use same censorship/police state model to control Americans! The new Ministry of Truth is the weaponization of censorship! America must wake up NOW before it’s too late! On today's broadcast, Alex Jones reveals damning footage of America’s ruling class LAUGHING at everyday people having to deal with globalist-induced high prices amid a coming food crisis.
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