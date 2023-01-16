Sunday Service: The Book of Revelation Part 1 (series)
Join us today at the Remnant with Pastor Todd Coconato as we start a new series on the book of revelation! This will be an exciting and revealing series as we study what the bible actually says about what is to come in the not-so-distant future and how we as believers can be set up for success both now and for all eternity! You don't want to miss this exciting teaching series with Pastor Todd.
To visit our website, please go to www.PastorTodd.org
To give a tithe or offering or to become a partner, please go to www.ToddCoconato.com/give
