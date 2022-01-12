Antioxidant Lutein And Covid 19 Infections Dr. Joel Wallach Radio Show 1/11/22(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Tuesday, January 11, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. and across the world. The state of California has now reached over 6 million infections the most of any state. Asserting that people not vaccinated and not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in real trouble if the catch the virus.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a study from the University of Illinois and the University of Georgia on the antioxidant lutein. Found in green leafy vegetables, peas, squash and tomatoes. Participants had their level of lutein measured in their eyes. Then performed a test that tested attention levels. Those older adults with the highest lutein levels performed more like younger adults. Compared to those with lower levels of lutein.CallersRose's has been admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the corona virus.Gladys has two questions the first concerns a mass on her sister's kidney. Second she has questions about cysts on her own breasts.Lisa is going through menopause with hot flashes, is overweight and has high blood pressure.John has 34% kidney function and is trying to avoid dialysis.