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Ron Paul, RNC Corruption And the True Political Education
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34 views • August 22, 2020
Podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/FDR2203
Ron Paul's campaign has always promised an education, and by God I think we got one.
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, discusses the recent betrayal of Ron Paul at the RNC in Tampa, Florida, with Bretigne Shaffer, author and daughter of Butler Shaffer.
Original Article: http://lewrockwell.com/shaffer-br/shaffer-br13.1.html
For more, please see http://www.bretigne.com/
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Ron Paul's campaign has always promised an education, and by God I think we got one.
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, discusses the recent betrayal of Ron Paul at the RNC in Tampa, Florida, with Bretigne Shaffer, author and daughter of Butler Shaffer.
Original Article: http://lewrockwell.com/shaffer-br/shaffer-br13.1.html
For more, please see http://www.bretigne.com/
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
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