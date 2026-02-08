State of Iowa Hires Hackers to ‘Burglarize’ Courthouse - Then ALL government criminals start lying

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The bottom line is that ANY "government" is nothing more than highly #OrganizedCrime, and this video demonstrates that FACT very well!
This has EVIDENCE of government employees violating TITLE 18 sections 241 & 242, false arrest, false imprisonment, kidnapping, perjury and then some
Government itself is CRIMINAL
original video:
State of Iowa Hires Hackers to ‘Burglarize’ Courthouse
(then the sheriff arrives)