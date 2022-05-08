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5/6/2022 Miles Guo: For those who are capable and can survive abroad, I suggest that you leave Communist China. Everyone should make a long-term plan. When there is a food crisis in Communist China in the future, please stay away from the first-tier big cities, and the second and third-tier cities will be the safest