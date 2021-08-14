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DEL BIGTREE’S HEATED DEBATE WITH TOP HEALTH OFFICIALS from theHIghwire.com
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721 views • August 14, 2021
DEL BIGTREE’S HEATED DEBATE WITH TOP HEALTH OFFICIALS
https://thehighwire.com/videos/del-bigtrees-heated-debate-with-top-health-officials/
ICAN CEO and host of The HighWire, Del Bigtree was invited on CGTN’s The Heat for a tense and, at times, explosive debate on Covid vaccination with two of America’s Top specialists, American Public Health Association Exec. Director, Georges C. Benjamin, and Chair & President of ACCESS Health Intl, William Haseltine. Del was joined in the debate by Undercover Epidemic Nurse author Erin Marie Olszewski.
Source: https://www.cgtn.com/tv
Air date: Aug. 12, 2021
https://thehighwire.com/videos/del-bigtrees-heated-debate-with-top-health-officials/
ICAN CEO and host of The HighWire, Del Bigtree was invited on CGTN’s The Heat for a tense and, at times, explosive debate on Covid vaccination with two of America’s Top specialists, American Public Health Association Exec. Director, Georges C. Benjamin, and Chair & President of ACCESS Health Intl, William Haseltine. Del was joined in the debate by Undercover Epidemic Nurse author Erin Marie Olszewski.
Source: https://www.cgtn.com/tv
Air date: Aug. 12, 2021
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